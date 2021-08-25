Seahawks release Luke Willson

Getty Images

The reunion between the Seahawks and Luke Willson didn’t last very long.

Seattle announced on Wednesday that Willson has been released, a day after the tight end signed with the club.

Willson also participated in Tuesday’s practice.

Willson has spent the majority of his career with Seattle though he’s also played for the Lions, Raiders, and Ravens. He appeared in five games for Seattle last year but didn’t receive a target. He mainly was in on special teams.

Willson has 111 career receptions for 1,307 yards with 11 touchdowns.