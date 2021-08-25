Titans put Harold Landry on COVID list, claim Derwin Gray

Getty Images

The Titans placed another player on their COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Harold Landry has joined four of his teammates on the list. Head coach Mike Vrabel announced he tested positive earlier this week.

Landry’s time on the list will be determined by whether or not he had a positive test or is an unvaccinated close contact of someone who did.

The Titans also announced that they have claimed offensive lineman Derwin Gray off of waivers. He was let go by the Jaguars on Tuesday and entered the league as a 2019 Steelers seventh-round pick. He has appeared in five regular season games.