Trevor Lawrence: Being named the starter “really doesn’t change much”

As has been expected since the Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick last season, Trevor Lawrence has been named Jacksonville’s starting quarterback to start the 2021 season.

After head coach Urban Meyer made the announcement on Wednesday, Lawrence took to the podium and downplayed the decision.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity; I’m grateful for it,” Lawrence said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “It doesn’t really change anything, though. We still have the same task in front of us. We’ve got to get a lot better individually, as a team, as an offense. It brings some clarity, which is nice, going forward. But it really doesn’t change much.”

Meyer said it was important for Lawrence to “earn” the starting role, and through two preseason games the QB has done so. But Lawrence apparently isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We’re not making it bigger than it is,” Lawrence said. “I’ll be the starter. I have to play well. It doesn’t change.”

The Jaguars open the season against the Texans on Sept. 12.