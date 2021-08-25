Tyler Johnson learned his lesson about staying in shape

USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers receiver Tyler Johnson became a pleasant surprise last year, making a huge catch against the Saints in the playoffs and providing yet another quality option on a receiver depth chart that is the best in the league.

But Johnson may have let his success go to his head, Or maybe to his hips. He showed up for training camp out of shape, and he’s spent the last month working his way back to where he needs to be.

“I’ve just been staying on top of my body,” Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. “Like I said earlier in the year, it was all me that came back in that type of shape. It’s definitely something I learned from and definitely won’t happen again.”

In late July, coach Bruce Arians said Johnson came back “a little heavy.” Arians later said Johnson “just had too much fun this summer,” but Arians praised Johnson’s consistency. Now, Arians is happy with Johnson’s overall conditioning.

“He’s in good shape now,” Arians said Wednesday. “He learned a lesson, but his weight is down and he’s in good shape. He’s ready to roll.”

So are the Bucs, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scott Miller, and Tyler Johnson giving them an unparalleled five-deep collection of weapons for Tom Brady at receiver.