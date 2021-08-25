Unvaccinated players will be at very real risk of being scratched on game day

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT
Last year, the logistics of COVID testing made it highly unlikely that a player would become unavailable to play on the day of a game, even if a sample collected before kickoff ultimately was determined to be positive for the virus. This year, players tested on game day will know well before kickoff whether they are positive — and whether they therefore will not be allowed to play.

It’s a twist that arises directly from the league’s reliance on on-site PCR testing technology. And it applies only to unvaccinated players.

In what becomes yet another reason for remaining unvaccinated players to get the shot(s), only unvaccinated players will be required to submit to game day testing. Thus, only unvaccinated players can be scratched on the day of the game due to a positive test result.

By rule, the testing must be conducted no later that four hours before kickoff. This will ensure that teams will know if unvaccinated players are positive (and thus unavailable to play) well before the time the game starts.

So, to put it bluntly, unvaccinated players will wake up on the day of a game with one final hurdle to suiting up. If they test positive, they don’t play. (And they’re knocked out for at least 10 days, which means they’ll likely miss at least one more game.)

Another potential issue arises for unvaccinated players on game day. If one unvaccinated player tests positive, contact tracing must promptly be conducted to determine whether other unvaccinated players are close contacts. By rule, those players can’t play, either.

Thus, the situation that happened earlier this month in Minnesota, when unvaccinated quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive and unvaccinated quarterback Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were deemed to be close contacts, could happen for teams with unvaccinated players. Road teams necessarily will be at enhanced risk of unvaccinated players being deemed in close contact with an unvaccinated player who tests positive, given the realities of airplane travel, etc.

There’s an easy way to avoid these potential complications, which could dramatically affect a team’s ability to win a given game. Get vaccinated. It’s the right thing for the player, the player’s family, the team, the league, and the communities in which the team plays.

14 responses to “Unvaccinated players will be at very real risk of being scratched on game day

  1. So many of these guys are more than willing to do steroids, HGH, addictive painkillers, or any other substance to make sure they get on the field or enhance their performance. Now these same guys won’t take the vaccine. They’re unbelievable.

  3. What happens when vaccinated players all over the league are the ones contracting and spreading the virus? What will the media say then?

  4. This is good to hear. The more penalties for these people the better. Now that the FDA has approved 1 of the vaccines there are no more excuses (tattoo ink isn’t FDA approved either BTW).

  6. We should adopt this policy for all of society. Anyone who refuses to get vaccinated and tests positive is isolated from everything for at least 10 days. Its time to get serious about these individuals who threaten the public health.

  8. Smart players tend to be the best players. Those that refuse to be vaccinated are proving that they are ignorant….and should be fired simply for that.

    My employer is requiring vaccinations….and we will soon all return to the office to get back to business.

  9. The NFL just needs to mandate vaccinations for all players and employees like any other major corporation is doing. These guys are paid millions of dollars and refusing an FDA approved vaccine that will ensure you can perform your job is a no brainer…

  11. The players who refuse to get the vaccine need to stop playing the fool. The league should take a stand and ban everyone from playing or going near a team facility if not vaccinated.

  13. Vaccinated players can get and pass it also why are they not being test the same

  14. What happens when vaccinated players all over the league are the ones contracting and spreading the virus?

