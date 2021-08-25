Vic Fangio: We have two quarterbacks we can win with, but you can’t play two quarterbacks

USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said his team’s quarterback competition was too close to call. A day later, the Broncos named Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback.

“I just feel now is the right time,” Fangio said Wednesday. “There is no formula that you go through and enter things in and come up with it. We just felt today was the right time for that.”

Fangio said he wanted to tell the quarterbacks and the team before news of the decision got out.

Drew Lock started the preseason opener and has played 47 snaps in two games, completing 14 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Bridgewater started the second preseason game and has played 40 snaps in two games, going 16-for-19 for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

“There wasn’t a lot of separation,” Fangio said. “Both guys had good camps. They both played well. They both had their down moments; they both had their good moments. I thought it was good overall for both of them. We just made this decision. We think it’s for the best for the team right now, moving forward. But we have two good quarterbacks — two quarterbacks we can win with. Unfortunately, you can’t play with two.”

Bridgewater, now in his eighth season, has made 49 career starts, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 11,385 yards with 53 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.