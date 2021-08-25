Vikings have a simple objective in preseason finale: “Get points

Getty Images

The Vikings have significantly improved their defense for 2021. Which is a good thing, since their offense based on a pair of preseason games stinks.

They travel to Kansas City for the exhibition finale with a simple goal.

“I think it’s points,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “The name of the game is points. Touchdowns preferably, always. Get points.”

They haven’t gotten many points in 120 minutes of football. Three field goals. No offensive touchdowns.

Of course, the Vikings have protected running back Dalvin Cook, who played in neither preseason game. Receiver Justin Jefferson also will be kept out of action as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Receiver Adam Thielen, who suffered a thigh bruise against the Colts on Saturday, likely won’t play, either.

“I think it’s a good challenge, right?” Cousins said regarding the prospect of playing without some of the best players. “I think we view it as, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can do without them.’ Try to take pride in that challenge.”

The Vikings used nine offensive starters against the Colts and six defensive starters. That’s apparently the same plan for Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We want to make sure we execute against a different defense,” coach Mike Zimmer said, via Tomasson. “Hopefully, we have some success.”

It still doesn’t matter until September 12, when the Vikings play the Bengals in Cincinnati. That’s when all of the starters will be available. Assuming, of course, that none of Minnesota’s various unvaccinated players test positive and get knocked out of the game.