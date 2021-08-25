Vinny Curry out for year after developing blood clots following removal of spleen

Getty Images

The Jets moved defensive end Vinny Curry to the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday and Curry revealed the reason why he won’t be ready to play at the start of the regular season on Wednesday.

In a post to his Twitter account, Curry wrote that Jets doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disorder in July. That discovery led to the removal of his spleen, but doctors initially thought he could return to action in September. Curry developed blood clots, however, and had to go on blood thinners that will force him to avoid physical contact for the next three-to-six months.

“While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time,” Curry wrote. “They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season.”

The Jets signed Curry in March. He spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles.