Will Fuller returns to practice as Dolphins get healthier at wide receiver

USA TODAY Sports

While the Dolphins were putting one wide receiver on injured reserve and cutting two others on Tuesday, they were also getting a look at their desired receiving corps in action on the practice field.

It’s something that hasn’t happened much in Miami this summer. Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Albert Wilson have all dealt with injuries over the course of camp, but all four of them were working on Tuesday.

For Fuller, it’s the first time he’s practiced since getting hurt on the first day of camp. Fuller said he feels “real good” and is confident he’ll have time to polish his chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“We still have time here before we break camp to work on those things,” Fuller said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I’m excited to be back.”

The Dolphins also have first-round pick Jaylen Waddle set for a role in the receiving corps and they can now figure out how all the pieces fit with everyone practicing to close out the summer.