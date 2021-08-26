Aaron Rodgers says he’s vaccinated but won’t judge teammates who aren’t

August 26, 2021
The Packers will have one less thing to worry about than, say, the Vikings.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Thursday that he has been vaccinated. This means he’s not subject to daily testing, and that he therefore won’t suddenly be unavailable to play — either because of a positive result or close contact with someone who is infected.

It’s a personal decision,” Rodgers said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It’s an interesting issue.”

Interesting as it may be, Rodgers said he won’t criticize teammates who haven’t gotten vaccinated. That’s fine, but it would be useful if he were to apply his influence to persuade them to get vaccinated. As the leader of the team, they could be inclined to listen to him.

Regardless, the Packers won’t have to worry about minimum absences of five or 10 days. An alarming number of teams won’t be in that same boat regarding their starting quarterbacks, including the Vikings.

  1. Yes it’s a personal decision. And statistically half of the population is of below average intelligence.

  5. I don’t feel it’s Aaron’s responsibility to get the 4 Packers players who are not vaccinated to do so.

    Yes, Aaron is a leader, but it is not his job to “persuade” his teammates on medical decisions concerning their body. Yes, it affects the team, but the medical staff is responsible for that aspect of the team.

    You are basically saying that Aaron should also “persuade” players to play through injuries because it would help the team.

  6. It’s also a personal decision to drive 110mph thru a school zone at 3:01.
    Reckless and selfish but also a personal choice. .

  7. Why should he bully someone to do something they otherwise wouldn’t do? People should by now know the benefits of a vaccine and can weigh that with their own personal health situation. I have a vaccine personally, but certainly wouldn’t appreciate being pressured into getting one by someone else if I didn’t think it was in my own best interest. How about Mike Florio just advising Aaron to mind his own business when it comes to others personal health decisions? Should he also be advising women to not get abortions? My body, my choice, right?

  8. I believe Rodgers would attempt to change the minds of teammates reluctant to receive an approved FDA vaccine, one which benefits the greater good of the community, if he hadn’t come to realization like the rest of us that there’s no reasoning with a mindset that’s locked in on us versus them. The odd thing is; the persons screaming the loudest for “normal” are the same persons preventing us from getting back to normal!

  10. “This means he’s not subject to daily testing, and that he therefore won’t suddenly be unavailable to play — either because of a positive result or close contact with someone who is infected.”

    I like how this is our main concern and not, you know, players getting sick or dying. What does that tell you about the pandemic?

  11. When you say “he won’t suddenly be unable to play” isn’t true. If he comes to work and says he doesn’t feel well, he will be tested by all of the protocols. Then could be unavailable to play with a positive test.

  12. Everybody should get vaccinated though. With employers mandating vaccination or surcharging unvaccinated employees on their health insurance, to restaurants and businesses requiring customers to be vaccinated, to state and local governments pondering vaccine mandates just to enter a building, life is going to be come increasingly more difficult for the unvaccinated.

  14. My business, my choice. Not vaccinated? Find another job.

    Hey, maybe The Pillow Guy is hiring!

