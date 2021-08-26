Aaron Rodgers says he’s vaccinated but won’t judge teammates who aren’t

Getty Images

The Packers will have one less thing to worry about than, say, the Vikings.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Thursday that he has been vaccinated. This means he’s not subject to daily testing, and that he therefore won’t suddenly be unavailable to play — either because of a positive result or close contact with someone who is infected.

“It’s a personal decision,” Rodgers said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It’s an interesting issue.”

Interesting as it may be, Rodgers said he won’t criticize teammates who haven’t gotten vaccinated. That’s fine, but it would be useful if he were to apply his influence to persuade them to get vaccinated. As the leader of the team, they could be inclined to listen to him.

Regardless, the Packers won’t have to worry about minimum absences of five or 10 days. An alarming number of teams won’t be in that same boat regarding their starting quarterbacks, including the Vikings.