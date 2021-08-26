Bears waive Javon Wims, re-sign Dionte Ruffin

USA TODAY Sports

Chicago has made a pair of roster moves on Thursday morning.

The Bears announced they’ve waived receiver Javon Wims and re-signed cornerback Dionte Ruffin.

Wims had been dealing with an oblique injury. The receiver played a handful of snaps in each of Chicago’s first two preseason games, but hadn’t made a reception.

Last year, Wims was suspended for a pair of games after throwing a punch at Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in Week Eight. Wims was retaliating after Gardner-Johnson had grabbed the receiver’s mouthpiece and threw it to the ground.

Wims was a seventh-round pick in 2017. He has 28 receptions for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 33 games.

The Bears had waived Ruffin 10 days ago. The defensive back signed with Chicago in the spring as an undrafted free agent.