Brandin Cooks: Tyrod Taylor brings a different signature to the game

USA TODAY Sports

For a player entering his eighth season, receiver Brandin Cooks has played with a lot of different quarterbacks.

He started his career with Drew Brees in New Orleans before catching passes from Tom Brady in New England. Then he had Jared Goff in Los Angeles before being traded to Houston to play alongside Deshaun Watson.

But with his pending legal situation, Watson is now the Texans’ fourth-string quarterback.

Enter Tyrod Taylor, who has proven himself to be a competent NFL QB since entering the league as a sixth-round pick in 2011.

Cooks, who recorded his fifth 1,000-yard season in 2020, said recently that Taylor’s experience is a benefit.

“Obviously, we know Deshaun is explosive, but at the same time, Tyrod has been playing in this league for a long time and that’s for a reason,” Cooks said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “He’s very smart, the way that he’s precise in his throws. He brings a different signature to the game, but I still will say in a great way for this offense.”

Cooks also noted he feels like he’s had to adapt to a new quarterback “every other year.”

“So for me, what I always tell guys is, finding out what your quarterback likes, molding into that, but also bringing your signature to the game,” Cooks said. “Because of all of the offenses I’ve played in, to be able to just mold into any offense and continue to perform at a high level, I take that seriously. And whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to do to be able to help this offense to succeed the best that we can.”

The last time Taylor was a full-time starter was back in 2017, when he helped lead Buffalo to the postseason. That season, Taylor completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in 15 games with 14 starts.