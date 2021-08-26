Brian Hoyer: I’ve been very impressed with Mac Jones’ mental capacity

Getty Images

The ongoing quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones may not have a firm timetable for completion. But even with Jones not performing as well on Thursday as he did on Wednesday, he earned some praise from one of his fellow QBs.

Veteran Brian Hoyer told reporters in a Thursday press conference that Jones has done a great job.

“I’ve been very impressed with his mental capacity,” Hoyer said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I’ve always said this every year I’ve talked to you guys, there’s a lot being thrown at the quarterback position in this offense. And my biggest advice is always take it one day at a time, digest it, retain it and then go back out. So he’s done a great job.

“Obviously, you see that works very hard at it. He’s always asking a lot of good questions. Sometimes I’ll say something, and he looks at me like, ‘Yeah, I got it, I got it.’ So, it’s like ‘OK man, you got it.’ And sure enough, he does. I go out there and he makes a call and I’m like, ‘Man, there’s no way I would have made that call as a rookie quarterback.’ Just to have the confidence and the knowledge to go out there and execute it.”

Hoyer has been around for years and knows New England’s system as well as anyone. The 35-year-old quarterback said Jones’ down day after his strong practice on Wednesday is just a part of being a rookie signal-caller.

“I think there’s always a long way to go because everything is constantly changing,” Hoyer said. “Like, you go last week against the Eagles, it’s a totally different defense. Now you have to go up against the Giants, and now it’s a different front that we haven’t studied. So there’s a lot of rules that you have to follow, and he’s definitely getting those down.

“You just see that desire from him to retain all that information. … They ask a lot of us in this offense, and to see someone young attack it the way he has, has impressed me.”