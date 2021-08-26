Brian Hoyer: I’ve been very impressed with Mac Jones’ mental capacity

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 26, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT
The ongoing quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones may not have a firm timetable for completion. But even with Jones not performing as well on Thursday as he did on Wednesday, he earned some praise from one of his fellow QBs.

Veteran Brian Hoyer told reporters in a Thursday press conference that Jones has done a great job.

“I’ve been very impressed with his mental capacity,” Hoyer said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I’ve always said this every year I’ve talked to you guys, there’s a lot being thrown at the quarterback position in this offense. And my biggest advice is always take it one day at a time, digest it, retain it and then go back out. So he’s done a great job.

“Obviously, you see that works very hard at it. He’s always asking a lot of good questions. Sometimes I’ll say something, and he looks at me like, ‘Yeah, I got it, I got it.’ So, it’s like ‘OK man, you got it.’ And sure enough, he does. I go out there and he makes a call and I’m like, ‘Man, there’s no way I would have made that call as a rookie quarterback.’ Just to have the confidence and the knowledge to go out there and execute it.”

Hoyer has been around for years and knows New England’s system as well as anyone. The 35-year-old quarterback said Jones’ down day after his strong practice on Wednesday is just a part of being a rookie signal-caller.

“I think there’s always a long way to go because everything is constantly changing,” Hoyer said. “Like, you go last week against the Eagles, it’s a totally different defense. Now you have to go up against the Giants, and now it’s a different front that we haven’t studied. So there’s a lot of rules that you have to follow, and he’s definitely getting those down.

“You just see that desire from him to retain all that information. … They ask a lot of us in this offense, and to see someone young attack it the way he has, has impressed me.”

  2. For the sake of the Patriots’ present and future, it would be wise to start Jones and let him build through experience, trial and error so the near future is better off…
    Why wait for Cam to lose several games and then put that unnecessary pressure on the rookie…

  3. LOL……
    The team confidence boosting for a rookie QB is hard at work…
    NE fans are in for a wake up when the season begins. Be happy that you landed the GOAT. now, the dream is over, and the nightmare will be in full force by week 6.

  4. “Obviously, you see that he works very hard at it.”

    Do they ever say any thing different until if and when the guy is out the door!

  5. So this is a story because Brian Hoyer is impressed with Mac Jones mental capacity? Let’s just keep talking up Mac Jones because he’s presumably vaccinated, and keep bashing Cam Newton because he’s not. Do it often enough, and maybe PFT can influence the week 1 starter in New England. Crazy. I’ve never seen so many Mac Jones stories. He must be the next Tom Brady without ever having taking a regular season snap yet.

  6. george1859 says:
    August 26, 2021 at 4:28 pm
