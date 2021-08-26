Dan Quinn “fortunate” to have mild symptoms after testing positive, eager to return to Cowboys

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn doesn’t yet know if he’ll be able to coach this Saturday’s preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Quinn said Thursday that he experienced a “mild” case that featured some respiratory discomfort and that he is feeling back to normal.

“I’m feeling fine now,” Quinn said. “I’ve been involved in everything with the team with the exception of being at practice, which definitely sucks. It’s definitely one of my favorite things.

“But I have been meeting virtually with the players and the staff and going through all the things that we need to do. That’s where I’m at and I’m just trying to get back as quick as I can.”

Quinn made the decision to get a rapid test prior to last week’s game against the Houston Texans when he felt tightness in his chest after a pre-game workout. Quinn called his wife to come pick him up and immediately left the stadium. Joe Whitt Jr. was handed the play-calling duties for the night in Quinn’s sudden absence.

Quinn was vaccinated and hopes that helped contribute to his case not being any more problematic.

“Maybe because of that, symptoms aren’t as strong,” Quinn said. “I certainly don’t know any of that. I just know I was fortunate enough to not have a lot of symptoms and was fortunate enough that I’m feeling better now.”

Quinn has remained involved during his quarantine by participate in meetings via Zoom. He intends to coach against the Jaguars if he can clear protocol in time, which involves being fully asymptomatic for 48 hours and having two negative tests 24 hours apart.