Disappointed Drew Lock not pointing fingers, intends to support Teddy Bridgewater

Someone was going to win the competition to start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos and someone was going to lose it.

Drew Lock ended up with the short straw.

After a lengthy battle with Teddy Bridgewater throughout the offseason, Lock was informed by head coach Vic Fangio on Wednesday that they were going with the other guy.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Lock said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “Every feeling that you could possibly have at this point, this day, this circumstance, you know they’re running deep.”

Lock said that he felt the best he’s been during his three years in the NFL and was eager to lead the Broncos into the season had he been given the chance as the starter.

“I feel like at the time, I was playing some of the best football I’ve played since I’ve been in the league,” Lock said. “I was more confident than I’ve ever been. Most of you guys think of me as a confident guy, but I was probably more confident than I’ve been since I’ve been in the league since this OTAs, this training camp, this preseason. This is such a special team, I was hoping and looking forward to being able to lead this team.”

Lock will now turn his attention toward supporting Bridgewater as best he can from the No. 2 role.

“But no finger-pointing, no negativity. It’s going to be about me finding ways to still make this team great, whether that’s in practice, working with Teddy, trying to find ways for him to get better. Whatever he needs me to do, that’s pretty much my goal,” Lock said.