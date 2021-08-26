Dwayne Haskins: I’m looking forward to doing things I’m talented enough to do

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Dwayne Haskins is set to start the team’s final preseason game of the summer on Friday night and he’ll be facing the last team he started against in that contest.

Haskins started at quarterback for Washington against the Panthers in Week 16 last season and wound up getting pulled in favor of Taylor Heinicke before being released the next day. That represented rock bottom for Haskins in the NFL, but he landed with the Steelers in January and has had a solid summer playing behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh.

“I feel like that game really just was tough for me more than anything,” Haskins said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “Probably the biggest thing for me going into this game is understanding and realizing that that’s not who I am now, and that’s not what I was trying to be when I was playing. . . . I’m looking forward to showcasing and doing things that I know I’m talented enough to do. And go out there and put it on film.”

The Panthers are set to play their starters on Friday, so Haskins will get reps against a first team as he works to show that he’s in a better place as a quarterback. If he does, there may be interest in his services outside of Pittsburgh as teams set their rosters for the 2021 season.