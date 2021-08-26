Jadeveon Clowney loves the idea of pass rushing against offensive guards

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 26, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 07 Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Getty Images

When the Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, they set themselves up to have one of the better defensive end duos in the league. Myles Garrett was a strong candidate for defensive player of the year in 2020 before a bout with COVID-19 largely took him out of that race.

But a few weeks ago, Clowney noted during a media session that he’s found it could be more important for D-end to have a good rushing partner next to him at tackle than the player on the opposite side of the line. And Clowney could be that kind of inside player for Garrett in certain packages this season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Clowney said he and Garrett have gotten to know one another well throughout the offseason and camp.

“Ever since I got here, me and him have been spending time together, talking, picking each other’s brains because we know it’s going to take us up front to get things going,” Clowney said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We’ve already said that. We know what we’ve got ahead of us and what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to work together, so we need to know each other front and back for us to go out here and do what we do — dominate and play well.”

And when it comes to the two showing versatility by rushing inside, Clowney said, “We love that matchup.”

“We feel like they’re the unathletic guys. That guard position, they’re not real athletes down there,” Clowney said. “So they’re just physical and maulers. But we try to get in there and create those matchups for certain guys and hopefully we get some wins.

“You’ve got to think different [on the interior]. Everything happens very, very fast down there. Those guys are much bigger down there. So, yes, your whole mindset has got to change in how you attack the quarterback, how you attack the guys down there.”

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney has 32.0 sacks in 83 career games. He missed half of the 2020 season with a torn meniscus.

Garrett has 42.5 sacks in 51 games since Cleveland selected him at No. 1 overall in 2017.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jadeveon Clowney loves the idea of pass rushing against offensive guards

  1. Im not a Browns fan, but Clowney is right about Guards. In my opinion the whole strategy with NFL Olinemen is to just get 5 gigantic guys and put the best ones at tackle and the lesser ones at guard. I cant think of the last time I saw a team running trap runs and was impressed by the pulling guards. They just look like big lumbering jumbos who are better suited for pass blocking

  2. Unfortunately for Clowney, playing against NFL Offensive Guards isn’t the same as playing against overmatched and undersized college players.

  3. @bigtimewhodat

    Not quite right on the assessment. Clowney’s assessment is spot on except the part where he says “those guys aren’t athletes.” They’re just different types of athletes.

    The tackles need to have speed and reach to get to the outside rush, and so they tend to be the most athletic of the group. They tend to be taller and leaner than interior linemen (and by “leaner” we mean sub-300 lbs.)

    Guards are maulers: stout. They can be (preferably) shorter to give QB view windows and also to get leverage. Lower is better. Most importantly they need to be very strong.

    Centers are like guards, but they need to be the second smartest person on the team, second only to the QB. Centers are the captains of the line, and they also communicate cadence, plays and audibles with the QB. Watch and you’ll see they’re usually assessing the defense and they’re the last lineman to get into position.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.