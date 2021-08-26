Joe Brady: I have something with Sam Darnold

Getty Images

The Panthers traded for Sam Darnold this offseason with the hope that the quarterback will take their offense to higher levels than it reached with Teddy Bridgewater in 2020.

We’re a couple of weeks away from seeing the total package, but offensive coordinator Joe Brady is confident that the team made the right call. Darnold’s three seasons with the Jets were plagued by inconsistency, but Brady said he is “making the routine plays routinely” in Carolina and that the 2018 first-round pick has found his groove in the offense.

“I have something with him. I’m confident in Sam. I feel like he has a great grasp of the offense right now,” Brady said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com.

Darnold got some work in the last preseason game and he’ll play again this week, but Week One against the Jets and beyond will be the defining moments for the Panthers’ belief that they have the right quarterback for Brady’s offense.