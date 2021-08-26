John Harbaugh: Sammy Watkins not dealing with a serious injury

Getty Images

Baltimore’s receiving corps has been dealing with several injuries throughout training camp.

Top option Marquise Brown has barely practiced with a hamstring injury and first-round pick Rashod Bateman won’t be back until sometime in September after undergoing groin surgery.

Now this week, free-agent signee Sammy Watkins hasn’t practiced. But on Thursday, head coach John Harbaugh said it’s not a cause for concern.

“He’s OK. It’s not a serious injury,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We’re just trying to rest some things that he’s dealing with that are normal camp things. We felt like it wasn’t really worth it at this point. It’d be better to get him 100 percent.”

Watkins has a long injury history since entering the league as the fourth overall pick in 2014, and played only 10 regular-season games for Kansas City last year. He caught 37 passes for 421 yards with two touchdowns in 2020.