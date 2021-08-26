Kellen Moore: No more limitations for Dak Prescott

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did team drills on Wednesday for the first time since hurting his right shoulder in late July and he’s going to keep on rolling from there.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters on Thursday that Prescott came through the session with flying colors and that the team will move forward without any restrictions on how much Prescott is throwing on a daily basis.

“I thought he looked great,” Moore said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We’re fired up. We’re not looking at anything from a limitation standpoint.”

Prescott won’t play in the Cowboys’ final preseason game, but it is looking like all systems go for Week One against the Buccaneers.