Kyler Murray won’t play Saturday at Saints

Getty Images

Kyler Murray isn’t a fan of the preseason. He won’t have to play in his team’s third and final preseason game of the 2021 season.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Thursday that Murray won’t play on Saturday night at the Saints.

Murray will finish the exhibition slate with one appearance, against the Chiefs. Arizona had three drives, all of which resulted in no first downs and were capped by punts. The offense, when Murray played, generated total yardage of minus one. He admitted during the game that they got their butts kicked by the Kansas City defense.

Murray completed one of four passes for two yards, and he was sacked twice.

It’s a huge year for the Cardinals. Pressure seems to be mounting within the organization to punch through to the playoffs, even though they’re in one of the toughest divisions in football. Kingsbury could be out if the Cardinals don’t get one of the seven postseason tickets.