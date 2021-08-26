Matt Nagy feels Bears offense is at spot where it can really take off

Posted by Josh Alper on August 26, 2021, 8:11 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Matt Nagy’s work with the Chiefs offense led to him getting hired as the head coach of the Bears, but the team has not made the strides they hoped to make over his first three seasons.

Nagy believes the fourth try will be the charm. He said on Wednesday that he’s confident that the offense is going to make strides this year because it has now been in place for several seasons.

“When I first got here . . . I explained to everybody that this offense, it takes a few years to get going,” Nagy said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saw that in Kansas City because it took a few years, not just with the players that were coming in and were drafted, but the scheme — them learning it and understanding it. After three or four years, it really started picking up and going. I feel like we’re at that spot right now. We’ve got some guys that have been on this team for two, three, four years, and they know the offense as well as I do — where that wasn’t the case two or three years ago. When you have that and you have a guy like Andy and these quarterbacks that come in and understand it, that’s where it gives me confidence.”

The Chiefs offense did take a quantum leap in terms of yards in Andy Reid’s fifth season, but they never ranked lower than 16th in points scored. The Bears have been 29th and 22nd the last two years and they haven’t built the kind of young core of players that were responsible for the offensive explosion in Kansas City. Quarterback Justin Fields could help bring that leap, but he’s backing up Andy Dalton for the moment and any outside confidence in the Bears offense may stay muted until that changes.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Matt Nagy feels Bears offense is at spot where it can really take off

  1. The offense will always be crap until the Bears learn to draft competently and manage the cap more effectively.

  2. As long as Lazor calls the plays and Nagy has nothing to do with it? He’d be right!!

  3. I think Nagy is a good head coach that inspires his locker room. He’s a good leader and would deserve another HC job if Chicago doesn’t work out.

    That being said, his offenses have been unprepared, unorganized, and mistake prone since he got there. They’ve also consistently ranked in the bottom third of the league. The “Nagy Special” is the offensive timeout on first down or the inopportune false start that kills a drive at least once a game of not more. He needs to dial back his massive genius offensive playbook and keep it simple if he wants to win more games.

  4. Um both QBs have zero seasons in this offense. Half of the offensive starters have zero or one year experience in the offense. You can’t tell me that because Allen Robinson knows what he’s doing that the entire offense is about to gel. Oh, and the offensive line looks worse than ever.

    Nagy needs his head examined.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.