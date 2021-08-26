NFL has issued $14,650 fines to 25 players for failing to wear masks or tracking devices

Getty Images

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie identified himself publicly as a violator of the league’s COVID-19 policies, but he’s far from the only one.

The NFL has fined 25 players for either failing to wear a mask or failing to wear the tracking devices used to determine which players have been in close contact with each other, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Those fines have all been for $14,650.

McKenzie’s fellow Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who has stridently refused to get vaccinated, was also fined $14,650.

The NFL has also given 120 players written warnings that they were observed in violation of the league’s COVID-19 rules and are subject to fines in the future.

Players can face increasing discipline for repeat violations, including a four-game unpaid suspension.