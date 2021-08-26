NFL has issued $14,650 fines to 25 players for failing to wear masks or tracking devices

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 26, 2021, 12:33 PM EDT
Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie identified himself publicly as a violator of the league’s COVID-19 policies, but he’s far from the only one.

The NFL has fined 25 players for either failing to wear a mask or failing to wear the tracking devices used to determine which players have been in close contact with each other, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Those fines have all been for $14,650.

McKenzie’s fellow Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who has stridently refused to get vaccinated, was also fined $14,650.

The NFL has also given 120 players written warnings that they were observed in violation of the league’s COVID-19 rules and are subject to fines in the future.

Players can face increasing discipline for repeat violations, including a four-game unpaid suspension.

  1. $366,250 swiped by the NFL from the ignorant.
    “A fool and his money are soon parted”

  2. The appropriate fine should be 25% of their yearly pay for each violation. Perhaps then the morons would be more responsible.

    Actions have consequences.

  3. Surprise, surprise! Cole Beasley was on the list of the fined. Imagine that!

    So sad.

    Very very unfair!!! (Sarcasm)

  5. What a bummer. I wait for 2+ decades for the Bills to put together a genuine SB contender, and then this all plays out.

    It’s kind of sapped my excitement for this season. Hopefully they can make it through without much disruption, but w/ the new NFL rules I doubt that’s possible.

  6. Cole Beasley put an NFL microscope on the Bills due to his crusade of nonsense, so maybe he should pay part of Isaiah’s fine.

  8. Beasley’s comments about the fine show that he still doesn’t even understand the purpose of masks. Guys like this are so loudmouthed, but their talk of “doing their own research” is just a dodge for not having any idea of what they’re talking about.

    These things are so easy to do. Get a shot, wear a mask. My kids have done it and they’re fine. But supposed “adults” throw temper tantrums to avoid the smallest helpful gesture. It’s a mass psychosis.

  9. It’s ok….most of these players can find $14k between their couch cushions.

