No Tua Tagovailoa for Dolphins this weekend

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but another 2020 first-round pick will be sitting out that game.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s third and final preseason contest. Flores said many of the team’s other starters will also be sitting out this weekend.

Tagovailoa started both of the Dolphins’ first two preseason outings. He went 24-of-34 for 282 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in those games. He also had extensive work in joint practices before each of those games.

He’ll look to build off those performances and get the Dolphins off to a good start in the AFC East against the Patriots in Week One of the regular season.