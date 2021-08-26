Patriots trade 2022 seventh-round pick, 2023 fifth-rounder to Ravens for Shaun Wade

USA TODAY Sports

Word on Thursday was that the Patriots were close to making a trade for Ravens cornerback Shaun Wade and there’s now news about what they’ll be giving up for the rookie.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the Patriots will trade a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Wade. The Ravens picked Wade in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

Wade has played in both of the Ravens’ preseason games and had an interception their first contest of the summer.

He was considered a possible first-round pick heading into his final season at Ohio State, but initially opted out of playing before reversing course and seeing his productivity drop on the field. The Patriots will be hoping that they can help him rediscover a higher level of play.