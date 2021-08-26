Quenton Nelson: I’m doing everything I can to get back for Week One

USA TODAY Sports

Things for the Indianapolis offense went from bad to worse when All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson needed foot surgery a day after quarterback Carson Wentz.

But a few weeks removed from going under the knife, things are looking positive for Nelson — just as they are with Wentz.

Nelson spoke to the media on Wednesday, and said that if the injury had to happen, the silver lining was that it occurred early in camp.

“Thankful that they said five weeks recovery time because that would give me time to get back for Week One,” Nelson said, via Dave Griffiths of FOX 59 Indianapolis. “I was just thankful that it wasn’t worse.

“I’m doing everything I can to get back for Week One.”

Nelson said he got stepped on in practice, which triggered the injury.

“I really didn’t know I got stepped on,” Nelson said. “After the play, I was walking back to the huddle and was kind of limping a little bit. I went in for another period and it just didn’t feel right. So I sat out of practice and said this doesn’t feel right. I got the X-ray and MRI and took it from there.”

Nelson hasn’t done any 11-on-11 work yet, which Reich said on Wednesday is the next step for him and Wentz. With a couple of weeks left before the season opener against Seattle, Nelson has a decent chance of being on the field on Sept. 12.