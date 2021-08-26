Robert Alford going on Cardinals COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that the team might be placing cornerback Robert Alford on their COVID-19 reserve list and he updated the situation on Thursday.

Alford is indeed headed to the list and will be unavailable until he’s off of it. Kingsbury said that Alford has been vaccinated, so he can return in under 10 days if he has two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Alford originally signed with the Cardinals in 2019, but has never played a game for the team because he broke his leg in his first summer with the team and tore his pectoral last year. He was released in March, but re-signed with the team the next day.

Guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are also on the COVID-19 list in Arizona.