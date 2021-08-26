Russell Wilson says he’s more confident in himself than ever before

Getty Images

Russell Wilson has never lacked for confidence in himself and his abilities. Even when others questioned how a 5-foot-10 quarterback was going to be able to succeed in the NFL when few before him ever had, Wilson was absolutely sure he’d be a success at the game’s highest level.

Entering his 10th season with the Seahawks, Wilson’s confidence in himself remains sky high. In an interview with Jake Heaps and Stacy Rost on 710 ESPN Seattle, Wilson says his belief is at an all-time high.

“I feel better than ever,” Wilson said. “And I’ve been training like crazy. I’ve been working my tail off. My mind’s more clear than ever. Shane (Waldron) and I have been studying like like crazy. I’ve been working my tail off all offseason on the plays and the concepts and everything. I feel in command of everything I want to do. The guys have looked great, they look tremendous, ready to play. And so we feel very confident in what we can do. And I feel more confident in myself, more than ever.”

The Seahawks are putting even more on Wilson’s plate in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s scheme. Wilson has more plays at his disposal at the line of scrimmage to change out of bad looks. Additionally, the offense will use changes in tempo more to get the team to the line of scrimmage earlier and press the issue with opposing defenses. For someone in Wilson who decided to be a bit of a squeaky wheel for the first time in his career this offseason, the Seahawks have seemingly tried to help ease Wilson’s concerns.

Wilson has yet to play for the Seahawks in the preseason but is expected to get time this Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson is eager to get rolling.

“Hand me the ball and let’s go to work. Let’s play ball,” Wilson said.