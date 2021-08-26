Ryan Tannehill heads to COVID reserve list

Getty Images

It’s clear that COVID will continue to be a major reality for the NFL in 2021. The latest example comes in Tennessee, where starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill reportedly has been placed on the COVID reserve list.

The team has announced the development. Despite characterizations in some circles that Tannehill will automatically miss five to 10 days, the fact that he’s vaccinated means that: (1) he tested positive; and (2) he’ll be able to return after generating two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Tannehill said last month that he got vaccinated because of the NFL’s 2021 COVID protocols, which include dramatically reduced testing and no five-day absence for close contact with an infected person.

Thus, he can land on the COVID reserve list only by testing positive. And he can get off with a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart.