Ryan Tannehill heads to COVID reserve list

Posted by Mike Florio on August 26, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

It’s clear that COVID will continue to be a major reality for the NFL in 2021. The latest example comes in Tennessee, where starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill reportedly has been placed on the COVID reserve list.

The team has announced the development. Despite characterizations in some circles that Tannehill will automatically miss five to 10 days, the fact that he’s vaccinated means that: (1) he tested positive; and (2) he’ll be able to return after generating two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Tannehill said last month that he got vaccinated because of the NFL’s 2021 COVID protocols, which include dramatically reduced testing and no five-day absence for close contact with an infected person.

Thus, he can land on the COVID reserve list only by testing positive. And he can get off with a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Ryan Tannehill heads to COVID reserve list

  4. Sounds like a team player…. Is he FULLY VACCINATED or just had 1/2 the shots needed…. That may play a factor…. but, either way, GOOD FOR HIM for taking the right steps to do what’s best for team & community in general!!

  6. With the public admission that the vaccines are losing effectiveness over time and are now down to 66% for individuals vaccinated early in the process, this is going to happen more and more as the season moves along. Teams are going to have to organize an effort to get all players the booster shot in October or early November if they want to make it through the year without disruptions.

  7. lowlyfinfan88 says:
    August 26, 2021 at 11:07 am
    If this happened on game day he would be held out, just like an unvaccinated player.
    ———————————
    Yes, but he won’t be tested on game day like an unvaccinated player.

  8. lowlyfinfan88 says:
    August 26, 2021 at 11:07 am

    If this happened on game day he would be held out, just like an unvaccinated player.

    ————–

    True: BUT the vaccinated player would be available for the NEXT week, especially the crucial Reps. That is a HUGE deal or deal breaker for the player.

  9. lowlyfinfan88 says:
    August 26, 2021 at 11:07 am
    If this happened on game day he would be held out, just like an unvaccinated player.

    ———————————

    Wrong, vaccinated players don’t get tested on game day

  10. So he’s vaccinated, still tested positive and still has to be out 5-10 days. What’s the benefit of a player getting vaccinated then?

  11. Wrong, vaccinated players don’t get tested on game day
    ——

    The one with symptoms do. Which is exactly what he had if you understood the story.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.