Saints activate KeiVarae Russell, waive Bryce Thompson

Getty Images

Cornerback KeiVarae Russell was back on the Saints practice field on Thursday.

Russell was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list and put back on the active roster in time for the workout. Defensive back Bryce Thompson was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move. Thompson was injured against the Jaguars on Monday night.

Russell signed with the Saints on August 2 and went on the COVID list on August 16. He played three games for the Packers last season and 20 games for the Bengals over the previous three years.

The return of a healthy cornerback will be welcomed with Brian Poole on injured reserve and Ken Crawley currently sidelined by an injury.