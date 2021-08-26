Saints are monitoring Tropical Storm Ida and possible impact on preseason finale

Getty Images

The Saints are scheduled to host the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, but Tropical Storm Ida could change those plans.

Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon, becoming the ninth-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season. The track currently shows New Orleans in the cone, with forecasted landfall expected Sunday as a major hurricane.

“We are monitoring Tropical Storm Ida and will have more definitive information tomorrow (Friday) morning from which we can make the safest decision possible relative to the game on Saturday,” the Saints said in a statement. “We are in touch with city officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.”

It makes sense for the league to move up the game time to Saturday afternoon to get the game played and the Cardinals out of town well ahead of the storm.