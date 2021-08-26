Sean McDermott frustrated by Bills’ low vaccination rate

August 26, 2021
Bills receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley were fined $14,650 each for violating the league’s mask policy for unvaccinated players. Beasley’s violation was caught on video Tuesday, while McKenzie was seen in person twice without a mask when NFL officials were at the team facility giving a presentation on COVID-19 rules. McKenzie previously received a warning.

Bills coach Sean McDermott is frustrated by his team’s low vaccination rate and is out of ideas on how to convince his unvaccinated players to get vaccinated.

“It’s tough. It’s frustrating. It’s challenging, however you want to say it,” McDermott said Thursday, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “But I can’t make the decision for them.”

The Bills placed four unvaccinated players, including Beasley, into five-day self-isolation on Tuesday after the players came in close contact with a vaccinated trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler were the other unvaccinated players who must continue to quarantine this week.

Vaccinated players who are high-risk close contacts do not have to isolate.

McDermott acknowledged his team could face a competitive disadvantage because of its low vaccination rate. The Bills have around 80 percent of their players vaccinated, according to Wawrow.

“There’s people’s livelihoods at stake in terms of people’s jobs,” McDermott said. “Being able to count on people is important, so when you’re going through a week — if this were a real week — and having the players out that we’ve had, that makes it harder to win games that way.”

  1. A good shepherd will remain patient and calm when herding his sheep. Use conpassion young McDermott and your sheep shall follow.

  2. The NFL is a private business and has every right to require masks at official functions. They do NOT have the ability to “force” vaccinations, but they do have the right to bench players for violating protocols, especially if they test positive or come in contact with someone who is positive.

    This is common sense and goes beyond the politics of the situation.

  4. Don’t use ‘compassion’, use the power of a roster spot!! Fire’em if they won’t get vaccinated!!

  5. Considering the fact that those have gotten the shot can still spread the virus, just testing those who haven’t is deeply suspicious about what they’re trying to accomplish.

  7. The vaccine wasn’t around last year and we made it through the season with just a few hiccups. The league’s policies this year around vaccination are absurd and will potentially ruin the season.

  8. McDermott is recognizing that Covid, and the reluctance of a significant number of Bills players to get vaccinated against the disease, is making his and his coaching staff’s jobs harder than they need be.

  9. I am sure they can find someone else to replace Cole Beasely and his 4 TDs. Just cut these two.

  10. Maybe he should bring them down to one of the Southern states who because of low vaccination rates have ICU’s FULL of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients! And NO they aren’t elderly, they are 50 and under.

  11. It’s time to start cutting people! If they don’t value their lives or health, that’s their prerogative. As the former FDA chief said, Ol’ Delta is gonna get ya, sooner or later. He said it’s not a matter of IF, but WHEN. These franchises have tremendous value and cannot allow a handful of unvaxxed players be the cause of them forfeiting games and losing millions. That happened last year with no fans in the stands. Help has come in the form of vaccines. No excuses this year. It affects more than those unvaxxed players. When the game is canceled, all the vendors inside and outside the stadium will feel the financial hit. So, those players who don’t want to protect themselves, and potentially infect others, need to opt-out! Good luck trying to ride out the storm. Many continue to die because they thought they’d ride it out too. RIP in advance!

  15. I don’t understand why the NFL has 2 different protocols for COVID.

    FACT: UNVACCINATED people can contract and spread the virus.

    FACT: VACCINATED people can contract and spread the virus.

    Whatever protocols are chosen should apply to both parties.

