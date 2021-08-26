Sean McVay: Darrell Henderson’s outlook doesn’t really change with Sony Michel here

Getty Images

The Rams traded for running back Sony Michel on Wednesday and head coach Sean McVay discussed how the move will impact their backfield on Thursday.

McVay said that the team is going to get Michel ready to be a “big-time contributor” by their Week One game against the Bears and that they were interested in the back because they “wanted to make sure that we got somebody else that’s played in big-time games.”

He also discussed the impact of the move on Darrell Henderson, who was the top back on the depth chart after Cam Akers‘ season-ending injury. McVay said that the trade for Michel doesn’t have much to do with Henderson.

“Darrell’s still going to have a very big role. Doesn’t really change the outlook for him,” McVay said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media.

The first chance to see how things break down will be in a couple of weeks, but it will likely take longer than that for the Rams to settle on how everything will play out in their backfield.