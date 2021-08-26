Sony Michel had no idea Patriots were going to trade him to the Rams

Getty Images

The Patriots had a glut of running backs, and the Rams had a rash of injuries at running back, and so when New England sent Sony Michel to Los Angeles, it wasn’t a big surprise. But it was a surprise to Michel himself.

Michel told reporters today that he had no idea he might be traded, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Although Michel said the terminology he’s learning in the Rams’ offense is quite a bit different from that in New England’s offense, he’s ready to give them whatever they need.

“I’m just going to try to be the best version of me,” he said. “Whatever they ask.”

They may ask him to be the top ball carrier as soon as Week One.