Sony Michel had no idea Patriots were going to trade him to the Rams

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 26, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT
Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The Patriots had a glut of running backs, and the Rams had a rash of injuries at running back, and so when New England sent Sony Michel to Los Angeles, it wasn’t a big surprise. But it was a surprise to Michel himself.

Michel told reporters today that he had no idea he might be traded, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Although Michel said the terminology he’s learning in the Rams’ offense is quite a bit different from that in New England’s offense, he’s ready to give them whatever they need.

“I’m just going to try to be the best version of me,” he said. “Whatever they ask.”

They may ask him to be the top ball carrier as soon as Week One.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Sony Michel had no idea Patriots were going to trade him to the Rams

  1. There are a lot of trade possibilities that never happen. Do you think teams are going to tell their guys that they’re trying to trade them?

  2. It’s a business. Most bosses outside the NFL don’t tell their employees, “I’m thinking about firing you based on your performance.” Decision made, action.

  5. As great as he was up there with Riggins and other RBs having legendary postseasons and being critical to the last notch in the 2nd dynasty, I find it hard to believe he didn’t know he could be traded.

  7. Just another underhanded move by Belichick, who’s famous for jettisoning loyal players

  8. dcpatfan says:
    August 26, 2021 at 3:49 pm
    The Greatest Sporting Franchise in History sends them out to do great things

    _________________________

    How is NE the greatest sports franchise in history when they were caught cheating multiple times and it’s clear that the cheating helped them win 6 titles?

  9. stubborndata says:
    August 26, 2021 at 3:47 pm
    He’s a bust

    ———-
    He was instrumental in winning a SB. Meanwhile, using SBs as a gauge, your entire organization is a bust

  10. He’s a bust

    —————-
    Far from it. Hes not a HOF player, and has some injury history, but he is a fine player.
    The only reason he was dealt had everything to do with is contract, not his contribution.

  11. Sony Michel is no John Riggins. You’re talking about a hall of famer, not a lousy BB reject

  12. nygiantsownbrady says:
    August 26, 2021 at 3:59 pm
    dcpatfan says:
    August 26, 2021 at 3:49 pm
    The Greatest Sporting Franchise in History sends them out to do great things

    _________________________

    How is NE the greatest sports franchise in history when they were caught cheating multiple times and it’s clear that the cheating helped them win 6 titles?

    ———

    Get a new schtick man….yours is old and tired. But tell me this, who deflated Andrew luck’s footballs? And why does Goodell refuse to make public the PSI data the league collected?

  13. Olyhawkguy says:
    August 26, 2021 at 3:56 pm
    Another terrible Pats draft pick.

    Yeah, pathetic that they’ve barely pulled 6 Super Bowls out of those awful picks.

  14. Playing the clueless card? Besides, you’re only worth a pair of conditional late round draft picks, a box of heather gray hoodies, and a scanned “thank you for your services” card with the recipient’s name scratched out.

  15. I looked up “bust” in the dictionary: “defeat utterly”.

    That doesn’t sound like Michel.

    He was with the Patriots for four seasons and was a major contributor to their last super bowl victory. He helped them earn a bye, then in 3 playoff games he ran for 336 yards, scored 6 TDs and didn’t fumble.

    Bill declined his 5th year option before trading him for a 4th an 6th round picks (as good as the best haul in the compensatory draft (late 3rd).

    Bill just traded a 7th rounder and a pick he got for Ryan Izzo to see if he can develop a corner that had a 1st round grade on him a year ago.

    Maybe Belichick understands value more that the average PFT poster.

  16. nhpats2011 says:
    August 26, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Get a new schtick man….yours is old and tired. But tell me this, who deflated Andrew luck’s footballs? And why does Goodell refuse to make public the PSI data the league collected?

    _____________________________

    It’s a legitimate question. How many dynasties in sports history were achieved through multiple cheating scandals?

    Did the Colts have an employee named The Deflator?

  17. nygiantsownbrady says:
    August 26, 2021 at 3:59 pm
    dcpatfan says:
    August 26, 2021 at 3:49 pm
    The Greatest Sporting Franchise in History sends them out to do great things

    _________________________

    How is NE the greatest sports franchise in history when they were caught cheating multiple times and it’s clear that the cheating helped them win 6 titles?

    26 54 Rate This

    ——————

    After another framejob by Goodell in 2019, you still believe NE cheated?

    You probably deny the pandemic and think there was election fraud, too.

    What’s next, what happened on January 6 didn’t happen on live tv?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.