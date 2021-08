Getty Images

The Titans are adding some depth at linebacker.

The team is signing Cassh Maluia, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Maluia was a Patriots sixth-round pick in 2020 and appeared in nine games for the team as a rookie. He played 76 special teams snaps and 10 defensive snaps last year.

After being waived in March, Maluia re-signed with New England earlier this month. He was then waived again this week as the team reduced its roster to 80 players.