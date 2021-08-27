49ers sign Corbin Kaufusi, waive Kai Nacua

Getty Images

The 49ers made a change to their roster ahead of their preseason finale on Sunday.

The team announced the signing of offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi. They waived safety Kai Nacua in a corresponding move.

Kaufusi signed with the team in January and remained on the roster until being waived earlier this week. He has also spent time with the Saints and Jets without making any regular season appearances for any team.

Nacua played mostly on special teams in five appearances for the 49ers last season. He recorded one tackle in those games and had 14 in 16 games with the Browns in 2019.

The 49ers will be making their cut to 53 players after Sunday’s game and before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.