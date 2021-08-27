49ers to be without Richie James for six weeks after knee surgery

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Richie James won’t be healthy enough to play for the team in their season opener.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that James has a knee injury that will require a surgical repair. Shanahan said that James will miss six weeks as a result and that makes him a candidate to go on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players next week. Players must be on the initial 53-man roster to be eligible for activation from injured reserve.

In addition to being on the depth chart at wideout, James is also in the mix for punt return work with the 49ers.

His injury could help the chances that Jalen Hurd and/or Travis Benjamin make the roster. General Manager John Lynch said the team still has high hopes for the oft-injured Hurd and Benjamin is another punt return candidate.