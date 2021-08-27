Bills activate Cole Beasley, Star Lotulelei off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

After the requisite waiting period, the Bills announced they’ve activated the close contacts of a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

Receiver Cole Beasley, receiver Gabriel Davis, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, and defensive tackle Vernon Butler are all back on Buffalo’s active roster.

Under this year’s protocols, only players who have not been vaccinated must go on COVID-19 reserve for five days.

Beasley and fellow Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie have each been fined $14,650 for violating the league’s mask policy for unvaccinated players. Head coach Sean McDermott said this week that he finds the team’s low vaccination rate frustrating, but added he can’t make the decision for players to get a shot.

As corresponding roster moves, Buffalo placed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester on injured reserve and waived receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.