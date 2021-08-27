Cowboys activate Malik Hooker off COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have one of their players back off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dallas announced on Friday that safety Malik Hooker has been activated and is now eligible to practice.

Hooker has been on the COVID-19 list since Monday, when the team also placed receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Israel Mukuamu on the list.

The Cowboys signed Hooker at the end of July. He spent his first four seasons with the Colts, but tore his Achilles in September of 2020. A former first-round pick, Hooker has played 36 games in four years, recording seven interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Lamb, offensive lineman Connor Williams, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, and safety Damontae Kazee remain on the COVID-19 list.