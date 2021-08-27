Giants sign Jordyn Peters

Getty Images

The Giants filled an open roster spot on Friday by bringing back a player who was with the team earlier this summer.

The team announced the signing of defensive back Jordyn Peters. Peters signed with the Giants in mid-July and was let go on August 13.

Peters initially signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Auburn, but they cut him after the end of their offseason program.

The Giants had an open roster spot after trading kicker Ryan Santoso to the Panthers earlier this week.

Peters could play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but he’ll likely be cut again when the Giants cut their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.