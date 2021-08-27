Heavy rain leads to an ugly field for tonight’s Eagles-Jets game in New Jersey

Getty Images

The Eagles and Jets are scheduled to kick off in less than two hours at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, but the field does not look ready.

Heavy rain has been pounding New Jersey, and multiple media members at the game have posted pictures of the field that make it appear unsafe for a game.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com tweeted that Jets General Manager was surveying the conditions and “checking out a big turf mound that formed because of the extreme rain.”

Given that this is just a preseason game, and the No. 1 priority for preseason games is avoiding injuries, the Jets, Eagles and league office may be having some conversations right now about the possibility of calling the game off.