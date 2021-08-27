Jameis Winston can significantly add to his 2021 earnings

Getty Images

We pointed out earlier today that quarterback Jameis Winston, with a base package of $5.5 million in 2021, becomes a bargain for the Saints. If Winston holds the starting job and performs well, however, he’ll make more money.

PFT has obtained a copy of the relevant portion of Winston’s contract. Here’s what else he can make.

For every game in which he participates in at least half of the offensive plays and the Saints win, he gets another $62,500 (with a maximum of $1 million).

For every playoff game in which he participates in at least half of the offensive plays and the Saints win, he gets another $250,000 (with a maximum of $1 million).

If he participates in 70 percent or more of the offensive plays and the Saints rank fifth or better in sacks allowed, he gets another $500,000.

If he participates in 70 percent or more of the offensive plays and the Saints make the playoffs, he gets another $500,000.

If he finishes the regular season with a passer ratting of 93 or better with at least 224 attempts, he gets another $500,000.

If he finishes the regular season with a completion percentage of 65 percent or better with at least 224 attempts, he gets another $500,000.

If he finishes the regular season with 2500 or more passing yards, he gets another $200,000.

If he finishes the regular season with 3000 or more passing yards, he gets another $300,000 (total of $500,000 for passing yards).

If he finishes the regular season with 3500 or more passing yards, he gets another $500,000 (total of $1 million for passing yards).

If he finishes the regular season with 16 or more passing touchdowns, he gets another $200,000.

If he finishes the regular season with 20 or more passing touchdowns, he gets another $300,000 (total of $500,000 for passing touchdowns).

If he finishes the regular season with 25 or more passing touchdowns, he gets another $500,000 (total of $1 million for passing touchdowns).

If he improves his 2021 performance over 2020 in any one of these categories, he gets another $1 million: playing time on offense, total passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, or rushing yards. Thus, with 76 yards passing or one passing touchdown or anything more than -6 rushing yards or one rushing touchdown, he gets another $1 million.

So, basically, starting one game gets him another $1 million. He can make up to $6 million more. To max out, however, the Saints have to go 16-1 or better and win the Super Bowl, they have to finish fifth or better in sacks allowed, Winston needs to play at least 50 percent of every game, at least 70 percent of all snaps for the season, throw for at least 3,500 passing yards, and generate at least 25 passing touchdowns.