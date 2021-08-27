Jon Gruden: Nathan Peterman will start and finish the final preseason game

Getty Images

It’s going to be Nathan Peterman‘s show once again.

The quarterback has played all but one snap at the position in the Raiders’ preseason matchups. And with Marcus Mariota still recovering from a leg injury suffered earlier in camp, head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that Peterman will play the whole game again for Las Vegas’ preseason finale against San Francisco.

Gruden said he wants to play Mariota in a preseason game, but at this point doesn’t feel like that will be the case.

“There’s a conversation we have together and with the trainer before every game — I don’t want to play [Mariota] if he’s not 100 percent,” Gruden said in his Friday press conference. “His style of play doesn’t really allow that. At least in the preseason, I don’t want him cutting it loose. So he’s questionable for the game. He’s going to be available on an emergency basis.

“But right now, Peterman will start and Peterman will finish until I get better information.”

Through two preseason games, Peterman is 45-of-63 passing for 418 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He’s also been sacked seven times.

Peterman has been with the Raiders since late in the 2018 season and served as Derek Carr‘s backup last year. He’s appeared in one game for the club, last year in mop-up duty in Las Vegas’ Week 12 loss to the Falcons.