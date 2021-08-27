Kerryon Johnson clears waivers

Getty Images

Kerryon Johnson is now a free agent.

Johnson, the running back who was placed on waivers by the Eagles yesterday, has passed through waivers unclaimed today. That makes him free to sign with any team, although he’s currently dealing with a knee injury and unlikely to play early in the season.

The 24-year-old Johnson entered the NFL with a lot of promise as a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018. He ran for 641 yards and 5.4 yards per attempt in 10 games as a rookie, but his season was cut short by an injury and he suffered more injuries the rest of his time in Detroit.

He lasted only a few months in Philadelphia before injuries derailed his tenure again. Now he’ll try to get healthy, and hope to get his career back on track.