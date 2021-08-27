Kyle Shanahan plans to get both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance time with the starters in preseason finale

Getty Images

When the 49ers welcome the Raiders back to the Bay Area for a preseason game on Sunday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan plans to give both of his primary quarterbacks an opportunity with the first-string offense.

“I plan on putting Jimmy [Garoppolo] out there with the starters and going,” Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “And I plan on mixing Trey [Lance] in there kind of like I wanted to last week. We’ll see how it plays out, but I definitely want to get Trey some looks with the ones in there.”

Shanahan admitted that he has concerns about the issues that can arise with rhythm if, as expected, the 49ers shuttle Lance in and out of the regular offense once the games that count commence.

“That’s why we’re working through everything and trying to figure everything out,” Shanahan said. “Seeing what they’re good at, what they can help us with on the team, how to balance stuff out, and that’s why we are practicing everything. I’ve never been in a situation where I had a skillset where I had two guys like that you could practice it and that’s what we’re finding out.”

It still seems as if Shanahan wants to see Lance show that he’s capable of becoming the starter. Thus, unlike the manner in which the Saints used Taysom Hill in recent years with Drew Brees serving as the starter, Lance has the chance to turn his cameo appearance into something more. Indeed, it’s fair to think that Shanahan wants Lance to do that. To date, Lance hasn’t done enough to get there.