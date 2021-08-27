Majority of Falcons starters to play in preseason finale

Getty Images

The Falcons have not put their starters on the field in the preseason, but that is set to change on Sunday.

Head coach Arthur Smith said after Friday’s practice that the team plans to play the majority of their first-teamers when the close out the preseason against the Browns. The Browns also plan to have a lot of first-stringers on the field, including quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Smith didn’t specify if Matt Ryan will be joining Mayfield on the field, but there will be a lot of focus on the quarterbacks behind him on Sunday. With AJ McCarron out for the season with a torn ACL, the Falcons signed Josh Rosen to go with undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks as backup options.

Rosen hasn’t been with the team long, but will play as Smith assesses who will be the next man up at the most important position on the offense.