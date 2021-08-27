Mike Tomlin: Assume what you want about QB depth chart, but you may be wrong

Getty Images

The Steelers aren’t playing Ben Roethlisberger or Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Panthers on Friday night and head coach Mike Tomlin said “that’s probably reflective of their position going into the process” of setting up this year’s depth chart.

Tomlin isn’t willing to say that those are the team’s top two quarterbacks, however. Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs will play in the preseason finale and Tomlin told the team’s website that people “can assume whatever it is you want, but it may be wrong” when it comes to how things will stack up in Week One.

While Tomlin left that unclear, he made it clear that he likes having those quarterback options on hand.

“I like the position we’re in,” Tomlin said. “I think we have four NFL quarterbacks in our camp, and you know just based on my experience over the years, you can’t go wrong when you have four NFL quarterbacks (on your 90-man roster). I think back to the years where we had Byron Leftwich, Charlie Batch, and Dennis Dixon, and we were always trying to figure out how to sort through those four guys and by circumstance something always played where we continued that process, and we managed those four guys for a number of years. A number of years ago, we had Landry Jones and Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs, and I thought we had four NFL quarterbacks in camp, and in that circumstance one of the two young guys really supplanted Landry Jones in that camp. So, I like the fact that we have four NFL quarterbacks in this camp. It’s a good position to be in. Those guys are deserving of how this plays out and I imagine if there’s a guy on the outside looking in at the end of this, he’s still going to find work in this league.”

The Steelers got a fifth-round pick when they traded Dobbs to the Jaguars in 2019 and they could be in position to pick up another asset in a trade this summer if other teams agree with Tomlin’s assessment of what the Steelers’ also-rans could do in the future.