Mike Vrabel: Matt Barkley will start, QBs will rotate in preseason finale

Getty Images

The Titans have nine individuals in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, including head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. But there is still a game to play on Saturday against the Bears, even with several players unavailable.

Tannehill was unlikely to play in that preseason game anyway. But Vrabel said on Thursday that Matt Barkley will start the preseason finale and he’ll rotate with Logan Woodside. Both QBs are vying to back up Tannehill in the regular season.

“Hopefully we can continue to get a great evaluation of those guys,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

Woodside was Tennessee’s backup last year and appeared in six games. He only threw three passes and gained 10 yards on seven rushing attempts.

Barkley signed with the Titans earlier this month. He spent the previous three years backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Woodside has gone 17-of-23 passing for 148 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions this preseason. Barkley is 17-of-24 for 169 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.