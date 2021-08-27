Packers release Devin Funchess off IR with injury settlement

Getty Images

The Packers have elected to move on from Devin Funchess.

According to multiple reports, Green Bay has released Funchess from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

The Packers placed Funchess on IR earlier this week. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2019, when he played one game for Indianapolis and broke his collarbone. He then elected to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release will give Funchess a chance to get with a different franchise once he’s fully healthy.

A Panthers first-round pick in 2015, Funchess has 164 career catches for 2,265 yards with 21 touchdowns.