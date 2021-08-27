Packers sign Rojesterman Farris, cut Jake Dolegala

Getty Images

The Packers announced a roster move ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Bills.

They have signed cornerback Rojesterman Farris and cut quarterback Jake Dolegala. That leaves the team at 80 players with a Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline to get down to 53 players.

Farris signed with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Hawaii in 2020. He has also spent time with the Bears and Broncos.

Dolegala was in his second stint with the Packers this offseason. He signed with the team in June and was waived just before the start of training camp. He returned a little more than a week ago to help fill in while Jordan Love was resting after a minor injury to his shoulder.